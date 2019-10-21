Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 16, 2019, for the conduct of a fresh election into the Kogi West Senatorial District involving Senator Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi among others.

In the statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the commission appealed for issue-based campaign devoid of security threats, insisting that all the candidates were still eligible to participate in the poll.

The commission equally revealed that it would also conduct election into Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina State on November 30.

Titled “INEC fixes dates for elections for Sabuwa State Constituency and Kogi West Senatorial District,” the statement read: “INEC met today, October 21, 2019 and considered the timetable and dates of elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina State and Kogi West Senatorial District.

“The Katsina State House of Assembly vide a letter with Reference Number KTSHA/PER/HON/l24/VOL.l/24 dated September 26, 2019 notified the Commission of the death of Hon. Mustapha Abdullahim, who represented Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina State and the subsequent declaration of vacancy by the Katsina State House of Assembly.

“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies, the commission has fixed November 30, 2019, for the conduct of a by-election for the state constituency.

“The commission will issue the notice of election on October 23, 2019. The conduct of party primaries will take place between October 24 and November 6, 2019 while the last day for the submission of personal particulars of candidates (form CF001) and the list of candidates (Form CFOOZ) is November 8, 2019, at 6 pm.

“The last day for the submission of names and addresses of polling agents is November 15, 2019, and campaigns will end on November 28, 2019. The detailed timetable and schedule of activities have been uploaded on the commission’s website,” the statement read.

Announcing the schedule for Kogi West senatorial district, INEC noted: The commission has also fixed November 16, 2019, for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West senatorial district. The election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.

“This is a sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West senatorial district election conducted on February 23, 2019, by the Election Petitions Tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment October 11, 2019 with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.

“We appeal to the candidates and political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns. We also enjoin stakeholders to eschew violence and avoid acts capable of creating apprehension or a sense of fear before, during and after the elections,” INEC appealed in the statement.