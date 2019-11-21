Tagged ‘Conduct of Kogi West Senatorial district and Ajeokuta Federal Constituency supplementary rerun elections’, the Commission made the disclosure in a statement signed by National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Festus Committee, Festus Okoye.

The commission had promised to scrutise the petition and voluminous 21 video clips, containing the electoral fruad committed during the election, submitted by the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, before picking a date

However, rising from several hours meeting held at the Commision picked November, 30 as the new date ffor the rerun.

“The INEC met today Thursday November 21, 2019 and fixed November 30, 2019 for the conduct of the Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively.

“At the conclusion of the court-ordercd Kogi West Senatorial re-run election on November 16, 2019. supplementary polls were indicated by the Collation/Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas. 53 Polling Units and 46,767 Registered Voters spread across seven Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.

“In addition. the court ordered the conduct of Supplementary rerun poll in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency affecting 22 Polling Units.

“Collation procedures shall be in line with extant Guidelines for Collation at the Supplementary polls.

The list of affected Registration Areas and Polling Units will be uploaded on our website and communicated to the stakeholders in the respective Registration Areas and Polling Units.

“We enjoin all the political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the Commission for fair, free and credible elections in the affected areas,” the statement read.