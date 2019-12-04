Kenneth Udeh,Abuja

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved the nomination of Umar Mukhtar Gajiram (Borno) and Dr. Aiaiibo Sinikiem Johnson (Bayelsa) as Resident Electoral Commissioners for their respective states, it however struck out the nomination of Mr Raheem Muideen as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State allegations of his partisan membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers in a voice vote unanimously dismissed the nomination during its plenary on Wednesday.

Recall that Muideen had earlier during this screening on November 5, 2019 ,told the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he remained a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Muideen had also during screening confirmed being a member of the governing party, he also revealed that he was a campaign director of a Governorship Aspirant in the state.

During the debate over the matter,the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya presenting the report of his committee on Wednesday told the Senate that Muideen’s nomination was not confirmed because he could not defend the allegations of bias levelled against him by a petitioner.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo –Agege who presided at plenary, made efforts to save Muideen, but all his attempts proved abortive.

Omo-Agege had argued that since the petitioner failed to show up at the Senate panel to defend his petition, that Muideen should be confirmed.

But the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, pointed out that the committee had to stand down the confirmation of the Osun nominee because Muideen confirmed he was a card-carrying member of the APC.

According to him, the panel only deferred Muideen’s confirmation pending when he would clear himself of the allegation.

After approving the recommendations of the INEC panel, the Senate confirmed the appointment of other nominees but rejected that of Muideen