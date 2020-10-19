The New Nigerian Progressives, a non-political organisation, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Mrs. Lauretta Onochie as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement by Oyebuchi Paul Eze and Abubakar Isiyaku, the group urged the Senate to confirm her nomination.

The group said Onochie’s appointment was based on merit as she had done much for the socio-political development of Nigeria.

“Onochie, even as a child believes in the Nigerian enterprise and the desire to make it work. She is experienced, dedicated, foresighted, educated and disciplined. She has more than what it takes to be the country’s INEC commissioner.”

The group said contrary to insinuations that President Buhari was wrong in his nomination, it was well thoughtout and would help the electoral processes.

It said Mrs. Onochie, who believes in Nigeria and ready to die for it, was the type the country needed while asking President Buhari and the Senate to ignore the opposition to the nomination.

“The agitators have no good reasons, to oppose Onocie’s nomination. They just hate her for her uprightness and love for one indivisible Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate should ignore them,” the group said.