From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no excuse not to transmit results of the 2023 general elections electronically.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its stance was predicated on the announcement by INEC about its readiness to conduct voters registration electronically.

It stated that since INEC is now in a position to deploy technology to conduct online registration of voters, the electoral body can also transmit results directly from polling units to its central server.

“Our party calls the attention of the commission to the fact that it no longer has any excuse not to employ the direct transmission of results from polling units, which will ensure credible elections by eliminating manipulations, alterations, switching and disappearance of election results during manual collation processes.

“The PDP insists that if INEC can use the electronic platform for registration of voters it could as well deploys the same technology for electronic transmission of results in future elections including the 2023 general elections.”