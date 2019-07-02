Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and 70 other political parties which contested the 2019 presidential election were yet to submit their electoral expenses report.

INEC said only one political party has done that; few months after the polls.

The Commission’s chairman, Mahomood Yakubu, who made the disclosure in his keynote address during stakeholders meeting with leaders of the political parties in Abuja, yesterday, warned that the September 5, 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship poll is sacrosanct. he also give the political parties condition for adopting direct method of primaries.

“It is important to remind us that as we review the 2019 General Elections in order to identify successes, challenges and the way forward, we should also ask ourselves the extent to which we have complied with the extant laws.

“I wish to remind you that the Electoral Act, 2010, (as amended) requires each political party to submit two election expenses reports to the Commission. First is the disclosure of material contributions received from individuals and corporate bodies three months after the announcement of the results of the General Election as provided for in Sec. 93(4) of the Electoral Act.

“So far, no political party has complied. Secondly, parties are required to submit audited returns of their election expenses within six months after an election as provided for in Sec. 92(3)(a) of the Electoral Act.

“Although we are still within the time frame provided by law, so far only one party has filed its returns.

“Similarly, the Commission notes that only one presidential candidate has submitted financial expenses report. We wish to remind leaders of political parties of their obligations under the law.