From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated its resolve to deploy the services of three armed services – the Army, Navy and Air Force, in the conduct of next year’s general elections.

It also disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force, the lead agency in election security, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) will also be drafted as members for the crucial polls, in pursuant of their statutory responsibilities for the clearance and release of materials at seaports and other entry points into the country.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure in his address at the inauguration of Electoral Logistics Committee (ELOC) in Abuja on Friday.

He however pointed out that the decision was in line with the new Electoral Act the commission’s effort to ensure and facilitate speedy and safe delivery of huge quantities of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 general election.

Apparently referring to the 2019 general elections when it postponed the presidential election due to logistics, the commission promised that it will not happen again.

“I must say from the outset that this committee is distinct from the commission’s Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC) which is a standing committee chaired by a National Commissioner. Rather, ELoC is an inter-agency committee established close to a General Election for a specific objective only. It is therefore ad hoc in nature,” he cleared.

He furtherexplained that; “the establishment of the committee is borne out of the commission’s effort to ensure the speedy and safe delivery of huge quantities of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 General Election. The logistics for the clearance, handling, custody, delivery and distribution of enormous quantities of election materials is the biggest operation Nigeria undertakes every four years.

“For effective coordination, the commission believes that every national asset must be mobilised. For the movement of election materials and protection of personnel nationwide, Section 27(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 empowers the Commission to seek for the support of the armed forces. Accordingly, the three armed services (Army, Navy and Air Force) are members of ELoC.

“Similarly, the Nigeria Police Force, being the lead agency in election security, is also a member as well as the sister security agencies. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) are also members pursuant to their statutory responsibilities for the clearance and release of materials atseaports and other entry points into the country,” he said.

Speaking further, Yakubu explained that; “at our various airports, aviation agencies such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Air Space Management Agency (NAMA) playimportant roles, including the facilitation of access to all airports nationwide for shuttle services for elections as the need arises.

“So too are the aviation handling companies – Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO)– in the provision of ground facilities for loading and offloading of cargo at airports.

“Furthermore, in 2019, some of the flights conveying essential electoral materials could not land at some airports because of poor visibility. Accordingly, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) is a member of ELoC to provide expert advice on weather-related issues to facilitate proper and efficient planning and delivery of materials,” he said.

On the assurance that elections won’t be postponed again, Yakubu assured that; “we are determined that never again should elections be postponed at the eleventh hour on account of logistics. That is why we are mobilising every national asset and starting the engagement early.

“On this note, it is my pleasure to formally inaugurate the Electoral Logistics Committee for the 2023 General Election. Your work beings in earnest as some of the critical materials for the election have started arriving. I am confident that working together we will deliver materials to all locations nationwide in good time,” he charged.