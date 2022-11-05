From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reiterated its resolve to deploy the services of three armed services – the army, navy and air force, in the conduct of next year’s general elections.

It also disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force, the lead agency in election security, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) will also be drafted as members for the crucial polls, in pursuant of their statutory responsibilities for the clearance and release of materials at seaports and other entry points into the country.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure in his address at the inauguration of Electoral Logistics Committee (ELOC) in Abuja on Friday.

Apparently referring to the 2019 general elections, when it postponed the presidential election due to logistics, the commission promised that it would not happen again.

“I must say from the outset that this committee is distinct from the commission’s Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC), which is a standing committee chaired by a National Commissioner. Rather, ELOC is an inter-agency committee established close to a general election for a specific objective only. It is therefore ad hoc in nature,” he cleared.

He further explained that; “the establishment of the committee is borne out of the commission’s effort to ensure the speedy and safe delivery of huge quantities of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 general election. The logistics for the clearance, handling, custody, delivery and distribution of enormous quantities of election materials is the biggest operation Nigeria undertakes every four years.