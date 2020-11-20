Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Friday, said there is an alleged plot by some interest groups to stall the screening of the Professor Mahmoud Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The IPAC chairman, Leonard Nzenwa, who stated this at a press briefing, in Abuja, alleged that the mastermind of had contacted IPAC to join the plot.

Nzenwa noted that IPAC refused to be part of the gang-up because it believed that the reappointment of Yakubu will help the electoral commission to consolidate on its past achievements ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “as a body, IPAC was approached by persons within the government who wanted to sabotage the nomination in preference for another they believed would favour their ambitions.

“We refused because the stability of the electoral process and ongoing reforms by Prof. Yakubu are very promising and when fully implemented hold the key to unlocking our nations electoral challenges.

“These distractions are capable of casting a doubt as to the impartiality and credibility of the 2023 general election. This evil plot to hijack the Election Management Body prior to a general election is novel in our political atmosphere. We must not let this to happen. The President has made a nomination which has enjoyed widespread applause both locally and internationally and the best we all can do is to give support and not let the undertakers to have a job to do.

“These elements and their backers want confusion and crisis to engulf our electoral space. We as the body of all registered political parties have unanimously accepted this nomination and agreed to a speedy screening and nothing can change that.”