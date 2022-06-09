From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a deadline of Friday next week to the political parties to submit the names of their presidential candidates and running mates to the Commission.

The Commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, gave to order in his remarks at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Thursday.

He further announced that the Commission has eliminated physical interface between party officials and INEC staff for the purpose of submitting the list of candidates for the 2023 general election.

Yakubu also revealed that a Nomination Centre has been set up at the Commission’s Headquarters to receive and process all nominations the political parties submitted online in a dedicated INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP).

According to him; “turning to the nomination of candidates by political parties for the 2023 general elections, all primaries end today Thursday June 9, 2022. For the next one week from June 10, 2022, all political parties are required to submit their list of candidates for national elections (Presidential/Vice Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives) latest by Friday June 17, 2022.

“For State elections (Governorship/Deputy Governorship and State Houses of Assembly), the list of candidates shall be uploaded from July 1 to 15, 2022 as already provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 General Election already released by the Commission.

“All political parties are required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC ICNP. To achieve this objective, four officials recommended by each of the 18 political parties were trained on the procedure for uploading the nomination forms to the dedicated web portal. Confidential Access Codes to the portal have already been given to each political party to facilitate the uploading of its nominations.

“For emphasis, the Commission wishes to remind political parties that only the names of candidates that emerged from democratic primaries as provided by Sec. 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 shall be submitted to the Commission. Similarly, the list of all Presidential and Governorship candidates must be accompanied by the names of their running mates (i.e. Vice Presidential and Deputy Governorship candidates) without which the nomination is invalid.

“All nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday June 17, 2022 for national elections and 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday July 15, 2022 for State elections.

“With this innovation, the Commission has eliminated the physical interface between party officials and INEC staff for the purpose of submitting the list of candidates for the 2023 General Election.

“A Nomination Centre has been set up here at the Commission’s Headquarters to receive and process all nominations by political parties, including dedicated telephone lines to serve as Help Desk for any Party that may need assistance. In our avowed commitment to openness and transparency of the process, the media will be invited to the Nomination Center so that Nigerians will see our level of preparedness for the exercise,” he said.

While giving update on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Yakubu assured Nigerians of registering all eligible voters, stressing that; “despite these challenges, the CVR has continued nationwide. However, as the deadline for the suspension of the current exercise approaches, the Commission has received reports of a surge in the number of prospective registrants that daily throng our State and Local Government Area offices as well as designated centres in many States across the country.

“I wish to reassure Nigerians that the Commission remains committed to ensuring that all citizens who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so. This is one of the reasons this meeting has been convened. Already, some of the Resident Electoral Commissioners have requested for more voter registration machines to ease the congestion.

“The Commission will deploy additional machines to areas of need immediately. Thereafter, the Commission will meet to review the progress of the exercise and take further decisions. We will always respond positively to the needs of Nigerians and therefore appeal to all citizens to be patient with the Commission as we strive to serve them better.

“We appreciate the desire of Nigerians to register as voters. Let me reassure all eligible registrants that no one will be left out,” he promised.

