Joe Effiong, Uyo

the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State has issued guidelines to all lawyers defending the commission at the state election petition tribunal.

The guidelines titled; ‘The role and expectations of INEC’s lawyers at the election petition tribunal in Akwa Ibom State’ are contained in a memo signed by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mike Igini, was made available to our correspondent.

The memo while congratulating the lawyers on their appointment as external solicitors and counsels to the commission in respect of matters assigned to their respective firms at the Election Petition Tribunal, reminded them that INEC remains an unbiased umpire.

“The Commission here in the state conducted the 2019 general elections in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (see S.160), the extant Electoral Act (see S.52).”