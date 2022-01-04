The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued notice of election for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who issured the notice, wrote that it gas already been posted at the Commission’s state office in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the development was in accordance with the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship poll the Commission released last year.

The Section 30(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provided that INEC must give Notice of Election not later than 90 days to the governorship election.

The Commission also noted that party primaries would begin from January 4, 2022 and end on January 29 2022.

The timetable and schedule of activities further indicated that campaign by political parties for the election will commence March 20, 2022 and end on June 16 2022.

