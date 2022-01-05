The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued notice of election for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

Chief Press Secretary to its chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said it was posted at the Commission’s state office in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday.

He emphasised that the development was in accordance with the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship poll the Commission released last year.

The Section 30(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provided that INEC must give Notice of Election not later than 90 days to the governorship election.

INEC also noted that party primaries would begin from January 4 and end on January 29.