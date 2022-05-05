From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reminded the 18 political parties participating in the 2023 general elections that they have exactly one month to conclude their primaries.

Warning that the Commission will not adjust the timetable and schedule of activities it issued on February 26, the commission expressed satisfaction that most of the political parties have notified it of the date for the conduct of their primaries.

Titled; “Adherence to timetable for the conduct of primaries by political parties”, the commission in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, insisted that the deadline remains Friday, June 3.

“It will be recalled that on 26th February 2022, the Commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election. It provides for parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from April 4 to June 3.

“In compliance with section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as specified in the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the Commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 general elections, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries. The deadline remains Friday 3rd June 2022,” the statement read.

While urging the parties; “to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed.”

“Nominations for Presidential and National Assembly elections shall be submitted through the INEC web portal from June 10 to 17, 2022 while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations shall be submitted between July 1 and 15, 2022.

“Political parties are further reminded that they must submit to the Commission the list of candidates who must have emerged from valid primaries.

“The Commission will continue to work with political parties to ensure fidelity to the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the timelines for all the activities contained in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections,” INEC noted in the statement.