From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has promised to use the 2023 general election to set standard, assuring that it must be different from all previous elections in terms of preparations and readiness.

In his remarks at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Monday in Abuja, he commend them and staff of the Commission for ensuring that the two elections conducted this year met the standard for credible elections.

He urged them to strive to do even better in the forthcoming Ekiti East State Constituency 1 bye-election and by the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency bye-election in Abia State.

The Commission’s boss however read the riot act, giving one week ultimatum, to RECs yet to comply with directives to compile and submit inventory of all election materials in order to determine shortfalls and take early steps to ensure their adequacy and availability.