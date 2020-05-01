Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may review activities for the Edo and Ondo states governorship polls and other pending bye-elections next week.

In a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, the electoral body said it understood the need for timely resumption of its activities in view of the governorship elections and bye-elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau states

“The Commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues including preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections, the upcoming bye elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau states and plans for resumption of normal activities.

“We noted the advisory and protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 on the gradual easing of lockdown from Monday May 4, 2020 and decided as follows:

“The Commission will meet on Thursday May 7, 2020 to review the situation in its offices across the country and adopt a clear road map and guidelines for resumption of activities in line with the announcement by the PTF.

“The exact date for the step-by-step resumption of normal activities in the headquarters, state and local government offices will be communicated to staff, our stakeholders and the public after the Commission’s meeting. Staff earlier designated for the provision of essential services are to continue with their work. All stakeholders are advised to wait for further communication from the Commission on resumption of normal activities. The Commission understands and appreciates the need for timely resumption of activities in view of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States and the bye-elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau States and is doing everything possible to observe critical protocols that will make for the seamless and gradual restoration of normalcy,” the statement read.