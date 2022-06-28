from Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed sadness over the death of a journalist with Pilot newspaper and member of the INEC Press Corps, Yomi Kareem, who passed away last weekend.

INEC, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted that Kareem’s professionalism and integrity were always visible in his works and contributions.

“It is with deep regret that INEC received the shocking news of the death of Yomi Kareem, a correspondent with the Pilot newspaper and member of the INEC Press Corps, who passed away on 23rd June 2022.

“The Press Corps, of which Kareem is a member, has worked closely with the commission over the years, playing its dual role as the watchdog of the democratic process while also keeping the public informed about the Commission’s activities and efforts to improve the electoral system.

“Kareem’s professionalism and integrity were always visible in his works and contributions. His last official engagement with the Commission was the coverage of the recently concluded Ekiti Governorship election held on June 18. Indeed, his attributes as a respectable, committed journalist and gentleman will be sorely missed.

“We commiserate with his family, colleagues, friends, and management of the Pilot Newspaper on this sad incident. May God give his wife, children, and all those who hold him dear the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and may his gentle soul rest in peace,” the statement read.