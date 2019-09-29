Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented the death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba State, Baba Abba Yusuf.

In the statement signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriarian Anthony, INEC revealed that he died on Saturday night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno State, where he was on admission for sometime.

Announcing his burial on Sunday, the commission descibed him as the most experienced REC in the commission.

“INEC regrets to announce the death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba State, Baba Abba Yusuf. He died on Saturday night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno State, where he was on admission for sometime.

“He was buried on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 4pm in Maiduguri. The Commission was represented at the funeral by a delegation of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

“Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States.

“His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years. May God grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement read.