Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has hinted that It could postpond various legislative By-election scheduled for October 31, 2020.

Information and Voter Education commissioner for inec, Festus Okoye, in a statement in Abuja, said that the organisation would meet with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of states involved in the election to determine the conduct of the election based on the prevailing situation on ground.

Okoye said though the commission had made adequate arrangements to conduct free and fair election, it was, however, not oblivious of the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country.

“The public would recall that INEC scheduled the conduct of By-election in 15 constituencies in 11 States for October 31, 2020. These consist of six Senatorial and nine State House of Assembly seats.

“The vacancies were as a result of death and resignation of previous members. The Commission is not oblivious of the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country.

“Indeed, the Commission has been monitoring these situations regarding their possible impact on the smooth conduct of the By-election.

“Consequently, the Commission will tomorrow hold a meeting with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to evaluate the situation in the States and constituencies where By-election have been scheduled. The outcome will be communicated to the public immediately after the meeting.”

“The Commission wishes to assure Nigerians of its diligent preparations for these elections and to thank all stakeholders for their understanding and support,” he said.