Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will not escape providing the serve it used for the election.

Obi who spoke on Sunday in Atani, Ogbaru local government of Anambra State where he led the PDP family in the state to a special Thanksgiving victory service to appreciate God for His mercies, goodness and favour during the elections particularly in Ogbaru, said all hopes were not lost in their bid to reclaim “the mandate Nigerians gave to us the PDP.”

The former governor of Anambra State reassured that as the court case was still on, PDP would not give up, insisting that INEC must provide the server it used for the election.

He said: “INEC must provide the server they used, because they know what they used for the election. They used the server for the election and they must provide it.”

The victory thanksgiving service which held at Central School Atani, Ogbaru, was in honour of Sen. Stella Odua, representing Anambra North senatorial district; Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, representing Ogbaru Federal constituency; Hon. Noble Igwe, representing Ogbaru 1 and Hon. Somto Udeze, representing Ogbaru 11, both of Anambra State House of Assembly.

Expressing the need for all to be faithful to God as without God it would have been impossible for PDP to achieve anything in the election, Obi said: “The election has come and gone and now is the reality. We have to thank God Almighty for without Him, we would not have succeeded in the election.”

Urging the newly-elected lawmakers to consider the interest of the masses first and use public money for public good he said, “You are nearer to the people. There is no road in Ogbaru and so many areas need to be revived again. There is a lot of work to be done in Ogbaru constituency.

“So many people are hungry, so many things are happening to Nigeria. Let those who are in power today please use public money for public good. Our children are not working because there are no jobs. People are not working while some are working and suffering. We have to know that it is time to work as we are nearer to the people.”

Earlier in his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Ogbaru Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, lauded the people for recognising God by setting aside the day to appreciate His mercy and love, adding that Thanksgiving is a necessity as it is an act of appreciation and gratitude for God’s divine favour.

Speaking to newsmen, Sen. Odua said that the essence of being in the Senate is to make laws that would breed good governance, brighten and better the lives of the people, stressing that any nation that is not governed by law cannot progress.

On why she would continue to empower the youths Odua said: “Youth empowerment is to ensure that we do human capital development. Nothing else can work except people are empowered. To develop the people we must empower them to empower others.”

On his part, Hon. Onyema assured his constituents in Ogbaru of quality representation, adding that he would assist in attracting projects to communities and towns in the area having good knowledge of the needs of the people of Ogbaru.