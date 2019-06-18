Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, insisted yesterday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must provide the server it used for the election.

Obi, who spoke on Sunday in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government of Anambra State, where he led the PDP family in the state to a special thanksgiving victory service, said all hopes are not lost in the bid to reclaim “the mandate Nigerians gave to us, PDP.”

The former governor of Anambra reassured that as the court case is still on, PDP will not give up.

He said: “INEC must provide the server they used because they know what they used to conduct the election. They used the server for the election and they must provide it.”

The victory thanksgiving Church service at Central School Atani, Ogbaru was in honour of Senator Stella Odua, representing Anambra North, Chukwuka Onyema, representing Ogbaru Federal constituency; Noble Igwe, representing Ogbaru 1 and. Somto Udeze, representing Ogbaru 11, in the House of Assembly.

He expressed the need for all to be faithful to God as, without God, it would have been impossible for PDP to achieve anything in the election.

Obi said: “The election has come and gone and now is the reality. We have to thank God Almighty for without Him, we would not have succeeded in the election.”

Thereafter, senator Odua said the essence of being in the Senate is to make laws for good governance and to better the lives of the people.

On why she would continue to empower the youths, Odua said: “Youth empowerment is to ensure that we do human capital development.

“Nothing else can work except people are empowered. To develop the people, we must empower them to empower others.”