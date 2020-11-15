Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied any intrigue in fixing legislative bye-elections in the absence of Prof. Yakubu.

Responding to the inquiries from Daily Sun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said Yakubu should be happy the machinery of the Commission is functioning in absence.

“INEC is a statutory Commission created by section 153 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). The powers of the Commission, the appointment of its National Electoral Commissioners, their resignation, removal and quorum of the Commission are all regulated by the same Constitution.

“Furthermore, the Commission is vested with the power to regulate its own procedures and proceedings and these are articulated in the Constitution, the Electoral Act and its Regulations and Guidelines.

“The Commission, political parties, civil society groups and organisations and the international community have hailed the reappointment of the Chairman. Prof Yakubu for a second and final term of office. With his reappointment, Nigerians are happy and confident that the Commission and the electoral process is secure and in firm hands.”