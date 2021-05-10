From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

In less than 48 hours gunmen attacked a police station at Ubani, Umuahia, Abia State, hoodlums in the early hours of today, attacked and set ablaze, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of the Local Government Area, Dr. Okorafor Ukiwe in a statement by his Special Assistance, Idika Michael said “The Ohafia Local Government Council has received with dismay the unwarranted burning of facility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Amaekpu Ohafia at the early hours of Monday, May 10, 2021.

“Based on earlier received intelligence report, It will be recalled that the Dr. Okorafor Ukiwe led administration mobilized the youths, hunters and Vigilante group to guide public facilities.

“This attack is condemnable, especially coming at a time the commission just concluded inventory taking of electoral materials nationwide in readiness for the 2023 general election”.

The Council Chairman appealed to the general public to remain calm and vigilant in their activities and to report any suspicious movement to the nearest security outfit.

He assured that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu working in consonance with security agencies will do everything possible to bring the hoodlums to book.