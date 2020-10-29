Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The youth wing of Igbo Socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze, has lauded the reappointment of Mahmud Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second term of five years.

The group in a statement its president general, Uchenna Nnadi, on Thursday, said INEC performance in the recent Edo and Ondo governorship polls, is an indication that elections in the country, under Yakubu ‘s watch are improving.

It stated that Nigerians are also expecting to see further improvement in the conduct of the by-elections into vacant seats in both the National and state assemblies, as the citizens will not allow a “lowering of the bar.”

Besides, the youth group charged the INEC boss to begin to make serious preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“There is time on his side, there is experience there is mass support across board on his side, hence there cannot be any excuses,” it stated.

Similarly, the Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renewing the tenure of the INEC chairman.

The group, in a statement by its president, Kabiru Yusuf, urged Yakubu to use his new tenure to consolidate on the performance of the achievements of the electoral body in the past five years.

It stated there the INEC chairman has no excuse not to deliver credible, free and fair elections in the 2023 general elections.

The youth group implored local and international observers, as well as other critical stakeholders to support efforts to reform the political process.

According to the group, “In the last five years, there is no doubt that the quality of our elections have improved tremendously and this reappointment will only lead to a consolidation of the efforts thus far. The INEC Chairman will not have excuses to render to Nigerians if he fails to deliver credible polls in 2023.”