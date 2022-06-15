From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 25 more registration centres in Anambra State to ease the difficulty being witnessed by new registrants and others who needed the services of the commission.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, at a press briefing on Tuesday at the commission’s headquarters in Awka, said that the move became necessary because of the surge in the number of those who wanted to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR).

“I am pleased to announce that the Commission has created additional 25 registration centres in Anambra State, and that they commenced operation by 9 am today.

“The locations of the centres will be distributed to you shortly. The additional centres bring the total number of centres in Anambra State to 87. We have reopened some LGA Offices that were shut down as a result of insecurity.

“Specifically, on Tuesday, 7 June 2022, the Idemili North LGA Office was reopened. Today, 14 June 2022, we have resumed registration exercise in Ogbaru and Ayamelum LGAs.

“We have reorganised our operational procedure by separating people seeking biometric services from those that require non-biometric services. In this sense, biometric services involves fresh registration while non-biometric services include request for PVC Replacement, Voter Transfer, and Update.

“Let me restate that those requesting non-biometric services need not to come to the registration centres. These services can be obtain through the Commission’s CVR Portal. However, we have deployed personnel to assist those who cannot access the online portal at the various registration centres.

“In areas where the security situation permits, we would extend our time of operation, which is 9am to 3pm. We would continue expand our public communication to inform and educate members of the public.

“The State Office is addressing reports of misconduct by staff of the Commission. To bolster public confidence in the Commission, the two Registration Officers accused of misconduct in Nnewi North LGA have been replaced, while investigation of the matter continues. We wish to restate our appeal for the patience, understanding and cooperation of the public in this challenging time,” Orji said.

