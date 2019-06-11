The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday organized a one day retreat to review the 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat, holding at Adamawa INEC headquarters in Yola, has in attendance, no fewer than 100 national, state and local government officials.

In his opening remarks, AVM Mu’azu Tijjani, the INEC Supervising Commissioner in charge of Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba, said the retreat was to review conduct of the elections and also impart knowledge on staff and key stakeholders at local and state levels.

Tijjani added that the retreat would enable a review of the operational framework put in place by the commission during the just concluded 2019 general elections.

“The core objectives of the retreat is to identify areas of success with a view to consolidating and sustaining them.

“It will also enable us highlight areas of challenges with a view to proffering solution for the conduct of future elections,’’ Tijjani said.

He stated that at the end of the treat, participants were expected to consolidate on identified strategies and successes, aggregate different challenges for policy formulation, as well as harness information and materials for the report of 2019 elections.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Dr Yunis Vadon, a Lecturer at Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology, Yola, said the retreat was timely.

Vadon, who was the Michika Local Government Area Election Returning Officer in the just concluded general elections, said the retreat would correct and strengthen the conduct of future elections.

(NAN)