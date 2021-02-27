From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it has concluded arrangements to conduct a capacity building workshop for its Voter Education and Publicity staff at its headquarters and across the country.

In a statement it issued in Abuja, the Commission explained that the workshop which is a Train-The-Trainers programme, is segmented into two due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that:

‘The first segment will comprise Heads of Voter Education (HODs VEP) in the Southern States and headquarters schedule to take place from March 1 to 3 at the Royal Bird Hotel, Alagbaka Quarters, GRA, Akure, Ondo State

‘The second segment comprising Heads of Voter Education (HODs VEP) in the Northern States and Headquarters staff will take place at Lokoja from March 11-13, 2021 at a venue yet to be determined.

‘The workshop which is to be conducted in partnership with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) will validate the Voter Education Manual which was earlier reviewed by headquarters staff. The workshop will also provide an opportunity to brief the HODs VEP on the Commission’s activities such as; the expansion of voter access to Polling Units; the impending Continuous Voter Registration exercise; the Strategic Plan 2022-26; the Anambra governorship election; as well as share experiences over the conduct of the 2019 General Elections,’ the statement read.