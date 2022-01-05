From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo Political Progressive Union (IPPU) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent nomination of six national commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It specifically decried the nomination of Okeagu Nnamdi from Abia State as another national commissioner to represent the South East saying it negated the federal character principle.

A letter from the president, which was recently read on the floor of the senate by President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, listed the nominees to include May Agbamuche (Delta State) representing the South South; Ukeagu Nnamdi (Abia State) representing South East; Maj Gen A. B. Alkali (Adamawa State), representing North East; Rada Gumus (Bayelsa State) another nominee representing South South; Mohammed Haruna (Niger State) representing North Central, and Sam Olumekun (Ondo State) representing the South West.

But the group said whereas the president met the criterion of both geographical and geopolitical spread of the appointees, closer and critical appraisal of the composition showed a level of imbalance in the nomination for the region.

It said the region has two subgroup comprising Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu while Abia and Imo states are lumped with Benue State to form another subgroup.

A statement by IPPU said Abia, Imo, Benue subgroup was presently represented by a National Commissioner, Festus Okoye (who is from Imo), arguing that a replacement for Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu (from Anambra), whose tenure just ended, should naturally come from Ebonyi or Enugu State.

They said appointing somebody from Enugu or Ebonyi would be politically and strategically logical and rational and in tandem with good conscience, fairness, justice and equity as the cardinal indices of the federal character principle which the president is known for.

Though not doubting Nnamdi’s credentials, IPPU said his appointment has given Imo, Abia and Benue subgroup undue advantage in the commission where Festus Okoye is already representing.

“Put simply and lucidly, in view of the fact that Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra states constitute one of the subgroups from the South East, the nomination of Mr. Ukeagu Nnamdi from Abia State has jolted the structural arrangement resulting that the subgroup currently has no representative. As the people of Ebonyi and Enugu states are at pain and agitating against this unfair treatment and marginalization, their cry and yearning is for Mr. President to review and reverse this perversion of justice and consider appointing a well-qualified and credible candidate from the sub-zone of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu.”