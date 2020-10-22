Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed indefinitely, the legislative by-elections in senatorial districts and nine state constituencies scheduled for October 31.

In a statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, after a virtual meeting with 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), the Commission hinged the postponement of the elections on the security situation occasioned by the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The statement, however, noted that the Commission will continue to consult with relevant stakeholders, meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

While appealing for calm and understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the States where elections were scheduled, the Commission noted that the safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholders is more paramount to it in conducting elections.

According to the statement; “INEC met today, October 22, 2020 with the 37 RECs to review preparations for the 15 bye-elections in 11 States of the Federation scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020.