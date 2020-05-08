The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented 20 Toyota Hilux pick-up vans to the Sokoto State Government for Covid-19 contact tracing, surveillance, laboratory and infection prevention.

INEC Head of Voter Education and Public Affairs in Sokoto, Malam Muhammad Musa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto.

He said the vehicles were released according to a directive from the INEC National headquarters in Abuja.

Musa said that the commission will collaborate with other agencies and stakeholders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

”The vehicles were received by the Secretary to the state Government, Malam Sa’idu Umar, who thanked the commission for the support.

The spokesman said Umar expressed optimism that the vehicles would enable their teams on contact tracing, reaching the nooks and crannies of the state.

Speaking to NAN on the gesture, the Chairman, task force on Covid-19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, assured that the vehicles would be maintained and used for the purposes they were meant for. (NAN)