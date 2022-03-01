From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it had presented the list of new voters to the 18 registered political parties.

The Commission claimed that it is in accordance with the provisions of Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 which states that ‘the Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during that year.’

In a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission noted that it made available the hardcopy.

It also disclosed that it has so far implemented the second activity on the timetable for the 2023 General Election released on Saturday last weekend.

The Commission met Tuesday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the ongoing registration of voters and the implementation of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 General Election released by the Commission on Saturday.

‘In compliance with the requirement of the law, the Commission has today made available the softcopies of the list of persons registered as voters in 2021 to each political party,’ the statement read.

On implementation of the 2023 General Election timetable, it noted: “the Commission has now implemented the second activity on the timetable for the 2023 General Election released on Saturday. The first activity was the publication of the Notice of Election on Monday.

‘The second activity is the collection of Forms EC9 and EC9A – E by political parties for issuance to candidates who emerge from their party primaries. The Commission will continue to provide a regular update to Nigerians on the implementation of all electoral activities,’ the statement read,