The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC ) has promoted 70 of its senior personnel in Adamawa.

Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state made this known while presenting the promotion letters to the successful officers on Wednesday in Yola.

Gaidam said the promotion examination was conducted in 2019 and the officers were elevated based on their performances.

“About 81 officers sat for the promotion examination in 2019 and so far about 70 per cent passed and were promoted.

“I want to inform you that available records shows that 100 per cent of all elections conducted in Adamawa in 2019 have been confirmed to be fair, credible and successful.

“The development followed your demonstration and commitment to the service in particular and dedication displayed during the last general elections,” Gaidam said.

He noted that election activities were not the responsibility of INEC alone, but involved about 20 critical and relevant stakeholders who must also demonstrate patriotism for it to be successful.

Gaidam urged the successful officers to reciprocate the gesture by being more committed to their duties.

He also advised those who failed not to lose hope, but prepare well for the next examination.

Responding on behalf of the successful officers, Mrs Rifkatu Maxwell, thanked the management of the commission for finding them worthy to be promoted.

“We are going to justify our promotion to the new level through selfless and dedicated service,” Maxwell said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers promoted in various departments were from grade levels 8 to 16. ( NAN)