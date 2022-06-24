From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has published affidavit in support of personal particulars (Form EC9) of Presidential and National Assembly candidates at its offices across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Our correspondent who was at INEC office in Asaba, the Delta state capital reports that the forms and particulars of political parties’ candidates submitted for the 2023 general elections were on display at the gate of the commission for the purpose of claims and objections.

An official who didn’t want this name on print disclosed that the chairman of the electoral umpire has directed all Resident Electoral Commissioners to displayed outside the INEC offices in the federation form of Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates.

Also on display were those of national assembly candidates.

The official said that the list of Presidential Candidates and their running mates were also put on display, saying that there will be window of substitution of candidates for those who reportedly submitted ‘dummy’ as their running mates, a source from the Delta State office of INEC disclosed.

The publication of forms and particulars were for the purpose of claims and objections only.

“The forms and affidavits are displayed at INEC State and 25 LGA offices in Delta state on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in compliance with relevant section of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended)”, the source said.

The particulars of the presidential candidates of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of his running mate, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Labour Party Candidate Peter Obi and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, among others presidential and national assembly candidates are on display for claims and objections.