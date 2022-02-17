From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, announced the publication of the personal details of candidates fielded by the political parties participating in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election.

A statement issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the publication was in line with the timetable and schedule of activities it earlier issued.

“It will be recalled that on June 10, 2021, INEC released the timetable and schedule of activities for Ekiti State governorship election. The timetable and schedule of activities provides for the publication of the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the election latest by Friday 11th February 2022.

“Accordingly, the commission has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the Ekiti State Governorship election in the INEC state and local government offices in the state, in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which provides that the commission shall within seven days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidates, publish it in the constituency where the candidates intend to contest the election.

“Similarly, as provided for in section 31(4) of the Electoral Act, any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by any of the candidates in the affidavit accompanying the information or any document submitted by any of the candidates is false may file a suit at the federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT against such a person.

“We enjoin members of the public to engage the electoral process by scrutinizing the personal particulars of candidates contesting the Ekiti governorship election and ensure that the sanctity of the electoral process is maintained and the intendment of the Electoral Act realized,” the statement read.