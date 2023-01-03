From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disassociated itself from a fake website/blog advertising recruitment of ad hoc staff for next month’s general election.

INEC further warned that the genuine portal used to advertise the recruitment of ad hoc staff was shot down on December 14, 2022, emphasising that it is no longer recruiting such staff positions.

The Commission, in information notifying the general public on WhatsApp, identified the fake website as URL – http://www.yournewclaims.com/Inec-Recriutment.

Urging Nigerians to disregard it, the information read; “the website/blog below is advertising ad-hoc staff positions for the 2023 General Election.

“However, the Commission is no longer recruiting ad hoc staff for the 2023 General Election. The INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Recruitment Portal was officially shut down on December 14, 2022.

“Therefore, the site, with the URL-http://www.yournewclaims.com/Inec-Recriutment/ is FAKE. It is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Nigerians should disregard it,” INEC warned.