From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disassociated itself from a fake Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal currently in circulation.

INEC, equally reiterated it’s earlier warnings that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

The Commission in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, emphasised that INEC CVR online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.

Tagged; ‘Fake CVR online portal’, INEC wrote: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a post, which is currently circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021,” the Commission warned.

It further noted: “INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it. The Commission states that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC CVR)online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org,” the statement read.