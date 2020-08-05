The chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has declared the readiness of the commission for the Saturday’s parliamentary election into Nasarawa State of House of Assembly.

The headship of the Commission had on Wednesday, embarked on an inspection visit to Nasarawa local government in Nasarawa state to assess the state of preparedness for the exercise.

Shortly after leaving the commission’s area office, the INEC chairman, Mahmood and his entourage also paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Nasarawa, His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Usman Jibril.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the Saturday’s poll, the electoral Commission’s boss reassured that it is set to conduct a credible exercise in accordance with the laws of the land.

“This is the first election we are holding since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. We thought we should come to check the level of preparations and I am happy we are joined by the Liaison Officer of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The lessons that will be learned from this election will help us in Edo, Ondo governorship elections and so many bye-elections to be conducted by INEC.

“As far as the headquarters is concerned, everything that Nasarawa state INEC office requires for the election has been provided. So, we want to see how ready they are to deploy for Saturday election,” he noted.

Speaking further, he said: “the visit was also for the commission to meet with traditional rulers in the constituency as well as relevant stakeholders in the by-election including security agencies.

“This is an extra-ordinary election, so we are visiting the palace of Emir of Nasarawa to ask for their support.”

He also explained that strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols would be the hallmark of the election including wearing of facemasks by voters.

Some of the non-sensitive materials inspected include Voters Register, voting cubicles, ballot boxes, hand sanitizers, generating sets, facemasks and jackets for electoral and presiding officers, stamp and other voting materials.

The election is set take place in seven wards, 44 polling units and other voting points. Total number of registered voters is 71,919.

Two political parties, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, cleared candidates to participate in the exercise.

Delivering his welcome address while receiving the chairman, the Emir of Nasarawa ensure of peaceful poll, thanking his august visitors and pledging the readiness of the entire Nasarawa Emirate for peaceful and orderly exercise.

Describing Nasarawa local government as a huge land mass, the monarch expressed optimism that Saturday’s exercise would provide invaluable lessons that would help the commission prepare well for the September 19 and October 10 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively.

“Peace shall reign in this election. Nasarawa is a huge local government in terms of land mass. It is bigger than Anambra, Abia and Edo states. This election is significant because it is the first election to hold in the COVID-19 era. Ironically, the man we are trying to replace lost his life to COVID-19,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Board of Trustees, who incidentally hails from the state, Senator Walid Jibrin, urged political stakeholders to work together for a hitch-free exercise.

While calling on the commission to provide a level playing field, Jibrin noted that the PDP would play by the rules even as he added that his party has done enough sensitization of its members given the peculiarity of the election.

A member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Sani Otto who represented the APC spoke in like manner, stressing that all hands are on deck to support INEC in delivering a transparent election.

The Nasarawa State Central constituency seat became vacant following the death in April of the previous occupant, Hon. Suleiman Adamu from coronavirus complications.

The INEC chairman was accompanied on the inspection visit by an INEC national commissioner and Chairman information and voters education committee, Festus Okoye and his counterpart overseeing Nasarawa state, Mohammed Haruna.