The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross River, Mr Emmanuel Alex Hart, has disclosed that 4052 ad hoc personnel will be recruited for the October 31 by-election in the state.

Elections will be held for the vacant Cross River North senatorial district as well as Obudu state constituency.



Making this disclosure while addressing stakeholders at INEC’s office in Calabar on Monday, Hart said 9 political parties will contest the senatorial by election while 6 parties will square up for the Obudu state constituency election which will hold simultaneously.

“Four thousand and forty-two adhoc personnel will be engaged for the elections which will be contested by 9 parties for the senatorial by election and 6 parties for the Obudu State Constituency elections”, he said.

“About 429,488 registered voters will be eligible to participate in the which will take place in the 565 units in all five local government areas for the Senatorial elections.

“The commission is committed to conducting credible elections and the ZPad technology which was deployed for previous elections in Nasawara, Edo and Ondo will be deployed,” he stated.

Also speaking, the State Police Commissioner, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said there the police would give maximum security during the elections.

He said three layers of security comprising the military, civil defence and Police will be on ground for the elections.

He added that, in line with the Electoral Act and Rules of Engagement, all security men will be on uniform, wear tags and none will bear arms within the polling centre.

The 9 political parties contesting the Senatorial by elections inclide AA, AAC, ADC, APC, APM, NNPP, PDP, SDP and YPP.

For the Obudu State Constituency elections, the contesting parties include AAC, ADC, APC, APM, NNPP and PDP.

Judex Okoro, Calabar