Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would recruit 4,052 ad hoc personnel for the October 31 by-elections in Cross River State.

Its Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Mr. Emmanuel Hart, stated this while addressing stakeholders at INEC’s office in Calabar, yesterday.

He said nine political parties would contest the vacant Cross River North senatorial district, while six parties would square up for the Obudu state constituency election. Both elections would hold on the same day.

“About 429,488 registered voters will be eligible to participate in the poll which will take place in 565 units in all five local government areas for the Senatorial elections. The commission is committed to conducting credible elections and the ZPad technology which was deployed for previous elections in Nasawara, Edo and Ondo will be deployed,” he said.

State Police Commissioner, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said the police would give maximum security during the elections.

He said three layers of security comprising the military, civil defence and police would be on ground for the elections. He said in line with the Electoral Act and Rules of Engagement, all security officials would be on uniform, wear tags and none would bear arms within the polling centre.

The nine political parties contesting the senatorial by elections are AA, AAC, ADC, APC, APM, NNPP, PDP, SDP and YPP. For the Obudu State Constituency elections, the contesting parties are AAC, ADC, APC, APM, NNPP and PDP.