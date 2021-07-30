From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, released the final list for the conduct of the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) scheduled for Saturday February 12, 2022.

In a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC said it has approved 478 candidates nominated by 14 political parties to contest for 68 constituencies, made up of 110 candidates as Chairmen and Vice Chairmen and 363 candidates for 62 Councillorship positions. “INEC met Thursday July 29, 2021 and deliberated on a number of issues, including the conduct of the Area Council election in the FCT scheduled to hold on Saturday February 12, 2022. It will be recalled that the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election on 31st March 2021.

