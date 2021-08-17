From Obinna Odogwu, Alloysius Attah, and Mokwugwo Solomon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the guidelines that would guide political campaigns ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State.

INEC, in the guidelines, warned politicians and political parties against the use of inflammatory language capable of promoting violence and breaching public peace.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information, Voter Education and Publicity Committee of the commission, Festus Okoye, said that the guidelines must be strictly adhered to by politicians.

“Political parties must conduct their campaigns with civility and the best tradition of democratic ethos. Political campaigns or slogans shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“Abusive, intemperate, slanderous, or base language or insinuations or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.

“Political parties are reminded that places designated for religious workshops, police stations, and public offices shall not be used for political campaigns, rallies and processions”, Okoye said.

He reminded all that the country was still battling with COVID-19 pandemic which is a global health emergency and therefore made it clear that the necessary protocols must always be observed at the campaign arena.

“Political parties and candidates are required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol contained in the statement released by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Friday 30th, July 2021.

“The use of face masks, observance of hand hygiene and the restriction of any enclosed venues to 50% of its installed capacity (while observing the two metres distance) are mandatory.

“Parties must also be guided by the INEC policy on the conduct of political events and the Code of Conduct for Voters and Political Parties within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Okoye said.