Ahead of the Nov. 16 Governorship Poll in Bayelsa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has organised a one-day post-election review workshop on the 2019 general elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that participants in the review workshop included Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments and ad hoc staff of the commission in the state.

Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Rivers and Bayelsa, said at the workshop on Tuesday in Yenagoa that the review was to examine the commission’ performance during the general elections.

Agbamuche-Mbu said that the workshop was in line with the electoral body’s mandate in promoting better electoral processes in the future.

She said the programme would focus on planing, organisation, general state’s preparedness, impact of voter education and publicity, overall impact of the legal framework in the successful conduct of the polls, among others.

“We therefore call on you to identify flaws, weaknesses and strengths observed during the 2019 general elections and provide the electoral body with vital information on these flaws and consolidate on strengths towards preparations for other elections.

READ ALSO: Kogi guber: Abubakar Audu’s son, Mustapha, launches campaign

“Your comments, observations and suggestions are therefore key to ensuring a successful review. I, therefore, look forward to your active participation.

“The commission notes with sadness, the election-related violence that prevailed in some parts of the country.

“This was a major challenge in the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections leading to the suspension of the electoral processes in Rivers and some other states.

“This review is necessary to ensure we do not fall short of our goals and to enable us to improve on each of the upcoming elections, especially in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Mr Monday Udoh, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa, in his address of welcome, said the review workshop would promote better electoral processes in the future.

Udoh advised the participants to be focused and narrate their experiences for consideration in order to achieve successful exercise.

(NAN)