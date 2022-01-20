From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the speculation that its previously issued voters’ cards have expired and will no longer be valid for voting.

Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman of INEC, Bolade Eyinla, made the clarification following claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader in a trending video that his supporters should go and take part in the ongoing ‘new registration’ because “the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) you have has expired.”

Eyinla said: “This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations.”

Eyinla further urged the media to; “use your various media to help prevent this development.”

Similarly, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, also assured that; “Nigerians who already have their PVCs do not need to register again.

“In fact, double registration is an offence under our laws. Eligible Nigerians are entitled to register only once. Once a name appears on the national register of voters, it stays there permanently.

“One of the very few instances where a name could be removed from the register is if there is a strong and verifiable proof that the person bearing the name has died,” Oyekanmi clearfield.