From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the fear of insecurity expressed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the 2023 forthcoming general elections in the country, Igbo youths have kicked against the doubt describing it as a “well packaged evil to serve a particular purpose”.

The youths under the umbrella of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) who claimed in a statement by its President General,Goodluck Ibem that the commission might also be using it as an excuse to scuttle the election processes.

Ibem who was reacting to the excuse made by the commission said “The recent statement by INEC Chairman Professor Mahmoud Yakubu that INEC may postpone already slated elections because of insecurity is a clear pointer to the fact that the Insecurity ravaging the nation is a well packaged evil to serve a particular purpose”.

Meanwhile,the youths have also urged the federal government to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu access to medical treatment and food.

According to Ibem,denying Kanu food and drugs would amount to denying him his fundamental human rights. He also described the denial as ” continuation of genocide on the people of southeast “.

He said “Such wicked treatment meted out to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody is a continuation of genocide against Ndigbo even when the Nigerian – Biafra civil war have ended 52 years ago with a declaration of “No victor no vanquish”.

“It is really suprising that in a supposed democracy that the constitution and fundamental human rights of citizens will be suspended and caution thrown to the wind when any matter concerning an Igbo man is involved.

“It is a well planned plot by FG to illegally detain Nnamdi Kanu against court of Appeal order in order to cause Insecurity and turmoil in the country which FG and INEC will use as an excuse to cancel the already scheduled 2023 elections slated to hold on 25 February and 12 March 2023.

“The same federal government is pampering well known terrorists who are of Fulani tribe. The FG is rehabilitating well known Fulani terrorists and reintegrating them into the society.

“We therefore demand that President Buhari should ensure that Nnamdi Kanu gets proper medical treatment, drugs, and food while we call on the President to obey the court of Appeal order that released Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody”. Ibem stated.