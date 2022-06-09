From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has solicited the support of the Air Force in the delivery of election materials for Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections.

Its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the plea during a courtesy call on the Chief of Nigerian Air Force at the headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Recalling the partnership with the military formation dating back to 2017, the INEC boss said their involvement in the prosecution of the 2023 elections would assist in the conduct of free and credible poll. He also thanked the Air Force for the neutrality of their personnel whenever called upon to assist in the conduct of elections.

“The 2023 general election is only 261 days from today. However, the Ekiti State governorship election is holding in the next 10 days on Saturday 18th June 2022 while the Osun governorship election holds in 38 days on Saturday 16th July 2022. We will seek the support of the Air Force in handling the delivery of outstanding election materials to the two states while the Commission bears responsibility for all subsequent deployment within the states to the local government areas and beyond as has been the practice. In doing so, I wish to reassure Nigerians that the Commission will always work together with all stakeholders, particularly agents of political parties and candidates, observers and the media to inspect and accompany the movement of all materials to various locations in a transparent manner,” he said.

Yakubu said the commission would on February 25 and March 11 2023, deploy its personnel and materials to about 190,000 voting and collation locations nationwide for 1,491 executive and legislative offices across Nigeria.

He said the activities would take place simultaneously, stretching over 923,768km2 within a space of six voting hours (8.30am – 2.30pm) involving a projected population of 90 million voters.

“It is obvious that in handling such a huge national assignment, the Commission cannot do it alone. Every national asset must be mobilised. It is in realisation of this objective that the law empowers the Commission to seek the support of the security agencies in general and the Armed Forces in particular in delivering materials for election and the protection of election officials.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .