From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it will not deploy electoral materials in 86 (about 1.5 per cent) polling units (PUs) in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

The commission hinged its decision on the security challenges, which affected the pre-election outdoor activities, including voter education and sensitisation by the electorate for the new polling units.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure in his remarks during a special consultative meeting with political parties held in Abuja on Friday.

Assuring however that next weekend’s election was sacrosanct, Yakubu announced that preparations were in top gear with the distribution of electoral materials to the Local Government collation centres.

His words: “The Anambra governorship election will be the first that voting is taking place in polling units since the recent successful conversion of voting points arising from the expansion of voter access to polling units in Nigeria.

“An additional 1,112 polling units were established in Anambra State in addition to the existing 4,608 locations. This brings the total number of polling units in the state to 5,720. Voters were encouraged to seize the opportunity of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to transfer to the new polling units most convenient for them. Many did not do so.

“This can be partly attributed to the security situation in the state, which has affected the commission’s pre-election outdoor activities, including voter education and sensitisation. Understandably, the voters have also been more circumspect in asking for transfer to polling units.

“At the same time, the commission did not use its powers under Section 42 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to allot voters to the new polling units in order to minimise the disruptions that may occur from such a decision in view of the forthcoming governorship election. “Consequently, out of the 5,720 Polling Units in Anambra State, 86 (1.5 per cent) have no voters. For that reason, the commission will not be deploying personnel and materials to these polling units.

“Furthermore, 894 (15.6 per cent) of the polling units have between one and 49 voters. Election will hold in these polling units. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that all Polling Units have voters allotted to them ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Let me reassure you that the commission is ready for the Anambra State Governorship election next weekend. We have moved all non-sensitive materials for the election to the 21 Local Government Areas of the state. As usual, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is handling the delivery of sensitive materials to the state on schedule.

“Our state office in Awka is arranging for stakeholders to inspect the materials at the premises of the CBN in Awka. As is the case in all elections, the sensitive materials are moved under security escort to each Local Government Area from where they are distributed to the Registration Areas or Wards and finally to Polling Units on Election Day.

“I urge you to inform your Party Agents to be present for inspection of the materials at the CBN and to follow the movement of the materials to various locations should you chose to do so,” he charged.

Frowning at the failure of one out of the 18 political parties to comply with its directives, he said: “As required by law, we requested political parties to upload the names and other personal details of their polling agents to a dedicated portal at least two weeks to the election. These agents are your representatives at the polling units and the various collations centres. The deadline was 21st October 2021.

“While 17 out 18 political parties nominated their Polling Agents for all or a substantial number of the polling units and collation centres, one party failed to nominate a single agent for any polling unit or collation centre although it has a governorship candidate and a running mate participating in the election. With just a few days to the Anambra election, it is our hope that any lingering grey areas will be discussed and addressed,” he assured.

