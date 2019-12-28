The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River on Saturday joined the Carnival Calabar street party as part of measures to sensitise the electorate to its activities.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Ngozi Oghuma said that INEC participated in the carnival to publicise its activities.

She said that doing so would enable voters have a proper understanding of the electoral process, just as they would be encouraged to participate in the electoral process adequately.

“The significance of this exercise is to showcase what we do in INEC, as directed by the headquarters.

“We use this medium to tell members of the public about our activities so that they understand the what the electoral process is about,” she said.

Oghuma added that the commission would soon resume Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the state, hence the need for voter sensitisation.

According to her, the participation of the commission in the carnival in the past yielded fruitful results as it helped encourage the electorate to “flow with the commission’s activities.

“Our participation in the past really helped INEC in making the electorate flow with us in the electoral process.

“It has provided a big platform for us to meet with the people.”

Oghuma disclosed that preparations have begun for the scheduled rerun elections in some wards in Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency following a High Court Order.

“So, participation in the carnival will afford us the opportunity to tell the public about the rerun elections so that they can be well-informed and prepared.

“We already have some non-sensitive materials on ground and we are waiting for more materials from the headquarters,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rerun election will hold on Jan. 25, 2020 in 11 electoral wards of Ekureku, in Abi local government area.

(NAN)