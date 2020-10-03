The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on its officers in Ondo State to be fully prepared and ensure that the Oct. 10, governorship election in the state is credible, free, fair and non-violent. Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, National Commissioner, South West, INEC, gave the advice in Akure on Friday during a workshop of the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC), Red Zone Implementer. Adekunle enjoined the participants, made up of electoral officers representing the various local government areas, “to spare no efforts to ensure that INEC is able to deliver a good election to Nigeria”.

According to him, electoral officers are the foot soldiers on the field; hence they will ensure that all sensitive materials, when they get to the headquarters, are ready for distribution.

“The eyes of all Nigerians are on the INEC family, and the international communities are focusing their attention on the forthcoming Ondo election. Accord this workshop the seriousness it deserves so as to be able to achieve our objectives of giving Nigerians a good election,” he said. Ogunmola also explained that INEC used green, amber, and red zone for planning purposes, with the latter indicating a danger zone for preparations, to ensure that all objectives were achieved.

Earlier, Mr Rufus Akeju, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo State charged participants to give all attention to even the minutest detail to ensure that all gaps were filled before the election day.

“As veteran election administrators, the least expected from you in this election is your best effort. You are, therefore, enjoined to bare your challenges for them to be addressed as the workshop progresses. All your transport and logistics plans are supposed to be in the final stages,” he said.

Also Mr Hamza Fassi-Fihri, Project Coordinator, European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), said the workshop would afford an appraisal of the readiness of INEC toward addressing any situation that might hamper a smooth election. He also encouraged the participants to maximise the platform and constructively seek solutions to any pending logistic matter, ‘as an effective planning almost certainly guarantees a successful delivery of every task’.