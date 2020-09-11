Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that it will be deploying 3,000 infrared thermometers donated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic to cover about 3,000 voting areas in Edo State, in the September 19th elections in the state.

This is even as he has reiterated that without face masks, voters wound not be allowed to vote.

Yakubu said this at his first appearance at PTF briefing to speak on preparations for imminent governorship election.

He said INEC has developed a policy on COVID-19 protocols to guide voters and electoral officials during elections.

He said voters must avoid touching surfaces or leaning on walls at polling units.

He added that a 10-point voters code of conduct has been produced by INEC for voter education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the INEC’s COVID-19 Policy and Voters Code of Conduct have been produced in braille format to assist the visually impaired.

According to Yakubu, millions of people are involved in elections and they need to be protected.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Transition Monitoring Group, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, has solicited the cooperation of INEC and security personnel to avert violence during the polls.

Afolabi said the heightened tension, increased mutual fears and suspicions and predilections for violent confrontation and lawlessness, threatening lives and property of ordinary citizens and undermining the chances of having free, fair and credible elections should be resisted.

“TMG is worried by the increasing spate of allegations and counter allegations being bandied about by the political parties and their candidates as regards the forthcoming elections in both states.

“That dealing with formidable obstacles to the integrity of the electoral process which bedeviled our elections in the past, operational and logistically, there is need for us as stakeholders to redefine our roles as political leaders and CSOs actors in contributing to the improvement to the electoral process.”