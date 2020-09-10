Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that it will be deploying 3,000 infrared thermometers donated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic to cover about 3,000 voting areas in Edo State, in the September 19th elections in the state.

This is even as he has reiterated that eithout face masks, voters wound not be allowed to vote.

Yakubu said this at his first appearance at PTF briefing to speak on preparations for imminent governorship elections

The Chairman INEC who said the same thermometers will be deployed for the Ondo elections, also said 17,000 adhoc staff will be engaged in the Edo elections next week.

He said INEC has developed a policy on COVID-19 protocols to guide voters and electoral officials during elections.

He said Voters must avoid touching surfaces or leaning on walls at polling units.

He added that a 10-point voters code of conduct has been produced by INEC for voter education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the INEC’s COVID-19 Policy and Voters Code of Conduct have been produced in braille format to assist the visually impaired.

According to Yakubu, millions of people are involved in elections and they need to be protected.